Scotland's Sturgeon says life will not return to normal in the near future

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-04-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:29 IST
Life is unlikely to return to normal even when the tighest coronavirus restrictions are lifted and social distancing measures could be in place for the rest of this year and beyond, Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday.

"A return to normal as we knew it is not on the cards in the near future... What we will be seeking to do is find a new normal - a way of living alongside this virus but in a form that keeps it under control," Sturgeon said at a news conference.

"Social distancing and limiting our contacts with others will be a fact of life for a long time to come, certainly until treatments and ultimately a vaccine offer different solutions. So that means possibly for the rest of this year, and maybe even beyond."

