Nepal's coronavirus cases rise up to 47

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-04-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:42 IST
Nepal's coronavirus cases rise up to 47

Nepal reported two fresh cases of the deadly coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of infections in the Himalayan nation to 47, according to the health ministry. A 19-year-old boy from Janakpur in Southern Nepal and a 55-year-old woman from Udaypur district in Eastern Nepal have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Population said in a statement.

Two newly cured coronavirus patients from Kathmandu's Sun City apartment were discharged from a Teku-based government hospital after their successful treatment on Thursday. With this, nine coronavirus patients have been treated in Nepal, it said. Meanwhile, CG Foundation of Nepal's first billionaire and noted industrialist Binod Chaudhary has donated over 1,000 testing kits, 1,000 personal protective gears and as many N95 masks to various provincial governments across Nepal.

As a part of its three phase initiative to respond to the pandemic, the first phase saw distribution of medical supplies including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and treatment supplies to 48 centers in seven provinces. These supplies were handed over to Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal recently at a function organised by the Ministry of Health.

"Our endeavours have been receiving huge support from provincial governments," Chaudhary said. Nepal has intensified security near the Nepal–India border to stop cross border transmission of the coronavirus.

Dozens of temporary security posts have been installed and thousands of police personnel have been mobilised to halt trans-border movement of people, according to officials. The Nepal government on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown period till April 27 due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the Himalayan nation.

