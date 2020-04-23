Return to school in France to be on voluntary basis - presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron told mayors that the return to schools would be on voluntary basis from May 11, the presidency said on Thursday.

From May 11, French authorities will ease lockdown measures that were ordered from March 17 to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.