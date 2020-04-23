Left Menu
Congo's economy to shrink 2.2% because of coronavirus - IMF

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:19 IST
Congo's economy to shrink 2.2% because of coronavirus - IMF

The coronavirus pandemic will cause Democratic Republic of Congo's economy to contract 2.2% this year, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, as its executive board approved $363 million in financing for the country. The IMF said it was slashing its previous growth forecast of 3.2% because of the fall in prices for key exports such as copper and the impact of containment and mitigation measures against the coronavirus.

IMF country representative Philippe Egoumé said in a media briefing that growth could rebound in 2021 to 3.5% if the virus is contained. "But if it becomes a much bigger epidemic then all bets are off," he said.

The IMF said in a statement late on Wednesday that its executive board had approved the $363 million disbursement under its Rapid Credit Facility. The coronavirus outbreak has infected 377 people and killed 25 in Congo, which is also struggling to end a nearly two-year Ebola outbreak in the east.

