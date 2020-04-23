Left Menu
Development News Edition

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, total cases climb to 41

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-04-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 19:54 IST
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, total cases climb to 41

After a five-day hiatus, Himachal Pradesh recorded a fresh case of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 41, officials said. A man from Sirmaur district tested positive, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

His history could not be known immediately. A total of 349 samples were taken for testing on Wednesday. Out of the total samples, the man from Sirmaur tested positive at Kasauli's Central Research Institute (CRI) in Solan whereas the rest of the samples tested negative.

He has been admitted at Katha's ESI hospital in Baddi. The number of active cases in the state is 17, whereas 18 have been cured.

Four patients were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh. Two people have died of COVID-19 in the state.

The fatalities include a 70-year-old Delhi resident who had stayed at a factory's guest house in Solan's Baddi and died at Chandigarh's PGIMER on April 2. Meanwhile a total of 280 samples are being tested in the state on Thursday, he said adding that 40 tested negative whereas the report of the rest is awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

If lockdown opens on May 4, it will be a big challenge: West Bengal Chief Secretary

Opening the lockdown on May 04 will pose a big challenge as close to 70 coronavirus cases in India are asymptomatic, said West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Thursday, adding that the doctors are worried as to how to identify such C...

VRDLs in pvt medical colleges can be used for testing: HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said the government can consider making operational Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories VRDL centres in private medical colleges for speedy testing of coronavirus infection. Justice N W Sambre of the...

India, UN, development partners helping Papua New Guinea in COVID-19 fight

India and the US along with the United Nations and development partners such as the World Bank worked together to fund essential equipment to fight COVID-19 disease in Papua New Guinea where there are seven confirmed cases of the virus. Res...

Varun Dhawan invites his fans for virtual birthday celebration

A day ahead of his birthday, actor Varun Dhawan on Thursday invited his fans to join in for a virtual celebration amid lockdown. The 32-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the invitation on the micro-blogging site. It read, Who says, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020