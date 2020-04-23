Left Menu
Six more test positive for coronavirus in Odisha; total count at 89

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:18 IST
Six persons, including four women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 89 in the state, officials said. Of the six new cases, four were reported from Jajpur district and two from Balasore district.

With this, the total number of positive cases increased to 12 and 10 in Jajpur and Balasore districts respectively, the officials said. The four patients in Jajpur district, including three women, had entered Odisha from neighbouring West Bengal recently.

Both the people in Balasore contracted the virus after coming in contact with coronavirus positive patients, they said. "The administration has already launched contact tracing of the new cases," a senior official said.

Of the 89 cases reported in the state so far, 55 are active patients and 33 persons have recovered. A 72-year-old man from Bhubaneswar had died of COVID-19 on April 6. Among the 89 coronavirus positive cases, 62 are men.

So far, the state has conducted reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests of 15,984 persons and rapid antibody tests of 4,975 persons, the official said. While Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, has reported the maximum number of cases at 46, it was followed by Jajpur at 12 cases, Bhadrak at 11 and Balasore at 10.

Sundergarh district reported three cases, both Kalahandi and Kendrapara reported two cases each and one case each was reported from Cuttack, Puri and Dhenkanal..

