Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll edges up, but new cases fall

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:38 IST
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll edges up, but new cases fall

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 464 on Thursday, against 437 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, but the daily tally of new infections declined to 2,646 from 3,370 on Wednesday. The total official death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 25,549, the agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of confirmed cases was 189,973, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain. People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 106,848 from 107,699 on Wednesday, a fourth consecutive daily decline.

There were 2,267 people in intensive care on Thursday against 2,384 on Wednesday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 57,576 were declared recovered against 54,543 a day earlier. For the first time, the civil protection unit published data on how many people had been tested for the virus so far in Italy, putting the number at 1.053 million, out of a population of around 60 million.

The agency had previously only issued data on the number of swabs carried out. This is a much higher figure -- 1.58 million up to Thursday -- because many people are tested two or three times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Study finds eye contact activates autonomic nervous system even during video calls

A new study found that eye contact during video calls can elicit similar psychophysiological responses than those in genuine, in-person eye contact. It says that our affective responses to anothers eye contact may be quite similar during th...

Work opportunities should be given to artists hit by lockdown: Rajasthan governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday expressed concern over the financial condition of artists due to the COVID-19 lockdown and said the central and state governments should give them work opportunities. During a video conference wi...

UK economy crumbling under coronavirus strain; questions mount over lockdown exit

The United Kingdoms economy is crumbling under the strain of the coronavirus lockdown and government borrowing is soaring to the highest levels in peacetime history, increasing pressure on the government to set out an exit strategy. Prime M...

Anti-Covid fight: Drones being used to to disinfect Varanasi

Amid the country-wide, anti-corona fight, specially designed drones have been pressed into service to disinfect Varanasi, the Prime Minister Narendra Modis Lok Sabha constituency, said the office of Principal Scientific Adviser on Thursday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020