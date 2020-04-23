Left Menu
26 COVID-19 patients cured in Indore; to be discharged soon

PTI | Indore | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:45 IST
Twenty-six people have recovered from COVID-19 in Indore city and they will be discharged from a hospital here shortly, an official said on Thursday. These 26 patients, who underwent treatment at Index Hospital, have tested negative twice for coronavirus, the hospitals medicine department head, Sudhir Maurya, said.

After formalities, they will be discharged shortly, he said. Maurya said the hospital's COVID-19 ward has 250 patients right now.

According to official figures, 945 COVID-19 cases have come to light so far (till Thursday morning) in Indore, the city worst affected by the infection in Madhya Pradesh. Of them, 53 have died due to complications from the virus.

Besides, 77 patients in the city have recovered from the disease so far and gone back home..

