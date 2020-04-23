Left Menu
Death toll due to COVID-19 reaches 61 in Pune

A 41-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away at Pune Hospital today taking the death toll to 61 in the district.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 41-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away at Pune Hospital today taking the death toll to 61 in the district. A total of 5,652 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra. 789 of the patients have been cured while 269 have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the state.

A total of 21,700 confirmed cases have been reported in India. 4,325 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. 686 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

