Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Cyclists "suffer alone" in virtual Tour de Suisse

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:50 IST
Cycling-Cyclists "suffer alone" in virtual Tour de Suisse

It is a quiet spring evening at a typical Swiss housing complex in the village of Naters and on the balcony of a second floor apartment block, professional cyclist Kilian Frankiny is competing in the Tour de Suisse. Like nearly all sporting events around the world, the annual race has been called off this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, like the Tour de Flanders earlier this month, organizers instead decided to hold a virtual race.

The 57 cyclists, from 19 teams, put their road bikes onto smart roller trainers at home which were hooked up to the virtual cycling platform. They were represented on the virtual course by avatars in their team uniforms. As the profile of the course goes up and down, the connected bicycles automatically reflect that in the resistance they offer to the turning of the pedals.

The 26.6-kilometre virtual course -- far shorter than a real one would be -- led the cyclists from Agarn in the Rhone valley, up a twisting mountain road to Leukerbad and featured 1,192 metres of climbing and descending. "It's completely different. You don't see the opponents," Frankiny, who set up his bike on his balcony where he has a view of the surrounding hills, told Reuters after finishing 36th in the stage which was won by Rohan Dennis in 53.07 minutes.

"You don't see the other riders you don't see their faces, how they suffer," added the 26-year-old who rides for the Groupama-FDJ team. "You suffer alone. It's more a kind of time trial effort, I think. You're really on your own, and you see the others on the computer.

"It's not like in a real race, but it's fun for one time and I liked it was a good idea from Tour de Suisse to make us ride like this." Although it was not a long race, Frankiny said "it was pretty hard and tough and I was sweating a lot and suffered."

"I think everybody prefers to ride his bike on the real road, but I think maybe in winter, or in a situation like today, it's a funny thing to do," he said. The five-stage race ends on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Covid-19: Jharkhand CM orders probe into social boycott of family

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday ordered a probe into reports that people of a village in Ramgarh district has ostracized a family claiming that a member of it, who came from Chhattisgarh, is a Covid-19 patient. It is repor...

Study finds eye contact activates autonomic nervous system even during video calls

A new study found that eye contact during video calls can elicit similar psychophysiological responses than those in genuine, in-person eye contact. It says that our affective responses to anothers eye contact may be quite similar during th...

Work opportunities should be given to artists hit by lockdown: Rajasthan governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday expressed concern over the financial condition of artists due to the COVID-19 lockdown and said the central and state governments should give them work opportunities. During a video conference wi...

UK economy crumbling under coronavirus strain; questions mount over lockdown exit

The United Kingdoms economy is crumbling under the strain of the coronavirus lockdown and government borrowing is soaring to the highest levels in peacetime history, increasing pressure on the government to set out an exit strategy. Prime M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020