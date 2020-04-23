Left Menu
12 new COVID-19 patients found in Navi Mumbai, tally 97

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:24 IST
The number of coronavirus cases in Navi Mumbai rose to 97 on Thursday with 12 new patients being detected, a civic health official said. Those who tested positive during the day included two doctors and a senior nurse who are attached to hospitals in Mumbai, he said.

The health department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) received reports of 63 persons of which 51 were negative and 12 positive, he said. A 28-year-old woman doctor from sector -17 in Vashi, a 37-year-old doctor from sector 50, Nerul and a 52-year-old senior nurse who lives in Sanpada tested positive on Thursday.

All three areas were declared as containment zones. Till Thursday the civic body had carried out 1,446 tests.

At least four persons have died due to the infection in Navi Mumbai so far; but no death was reported on Thursday. PTI DC KRK KRK

