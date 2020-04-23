Dutch PM Rutte says EU will work toward recovery fund

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte tweeted on Thursday that EU leaders had agreed to work on a recovery fund after a video call about the global coronavirus outbreak.

"On the basis of proposals from the European Commission we will work in a constructive manner on a joint strategy for the recovery phase, linked to the multiannual budget," Rutte said in a tweet.

