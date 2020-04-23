Dutch PM Rutte says EU will work toward recovery fund

Dutch PM Rutte says EU will work toward recovery fundReuters | The Hague | Updated: 24-04-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 23:27 IST
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte tweeted on Thursday that EU leaders had agreed to work on a recovery fund after a video call about the global coronavirus outbreak.
"On the basis of proposals from the European Commission we will work in a constructive manner on a joint strategy for the recovery phase, linked to the multiannual budget," Rutte said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mark Rutte
- EU
- European Commission