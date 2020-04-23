75-year-old woman dies due to COVID-19 in Karnataka

A 75-year-old woman who had tested positive for coronavirus from Bantwal passed away at Wenlok district hospital in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday, said the Karnataka Health Department.

The patient was noted to have a history of hypertension, stroke and pneumonia.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 443 cases of COVID-19 have been reported as of Thursday of which, 141 patients have recovered and 17 patients have died due to the virus. (ANI)

