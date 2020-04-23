75-year-old woman dies due to COVID-19 in Karnataka
A 75-year-old woman who had tested positive for coronavirus from Bantwal passed away at Wenlok district hospital in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday, said the Karnataka Health Department.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-04-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 23:44 IST
The patient was noted to have a history of hypertension, stroke and pneumonia.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 443 cases of COVID-19 have been reported as of Thursday of which, 141 patients have recovered and 17 patients have died due to the virus. (ANI)
