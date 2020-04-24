Dubai opens restaurants and cafes, resumes public transportation

Dubai on Thursday allowed cafes and restaurants to resume business, and shopping malls to be opened partially from 12 p.m until 10 p.m, but with a maximum capacity of 30%, Dubai's media office announced in a statement.

The statement added that it would also allow resuming public transportation services including subways starting April 26.

