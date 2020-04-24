27 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana: state health minister

Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajendra on Thursday said that 27 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state. The total number of positive cases in Telangana now stands at 970, he said.

"On Wednesday, a review meeting was conducted at the Chief Minister's residence and everything was explained in the meeting. We are providing all the facilities needed to the Gandhi Hospital medical staff," Rajendra said. He stated that there are nine labs in Telangana for COVID-19 tests.

"Since Wednesday evening till now (Thursday), 27 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported, taking the total cases in Telangana to 970, out of which 25 deaths reported and a total of 262 people have got completely cured and discharged," Rajendra said. "We have asked the doctors of Gandhi Hospital to ensure that COVID-19 patients, who are in serious condition, should be provided all kinds of treatment and ensure that they get saved," he stated.

The Health Minister informed that there are more than four lakhs PPE kits in the state. "As of now we do not need rapid testing kits," he added. "Since the last three days, we are getting less number of COVID-19 positive cases. In Jogulamba, Suryapet, Hyderabad and Vikarabad, we are getting cases. In these areas, we are running containment programmes and we are hoping that cases will decrease due to our programmes. If anyone wants to celebrate the festival and perform namaz, they should stay at their residence and do it," he further said. (ANI)

