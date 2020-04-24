Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi G20 presidency urges more donations to fund pandemic response

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 08:32 IST
Saudi G20 presidency urges more donations to fund pandemic response

The Saudi presidency of the Group of 20 major economies on Thursday called for further immediate donations to fund the emergency response to the coronavirus pandemic and develop needed vaccines.

The G20 secretariat said $1.9 billion had been donated by countries, philanthropic organizations and the private sector toward an $8 billion target set by the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, but more funds were needed. "Global challenges demand global solutions and this is our time to stand and support the race for a vaccine and other therapeutic measures to combat COVID-19," Saudi G20 Sherpa Fahad Almubarak said in a statement.

Additional funds were needed to pay for emergency response, diagnostics, treatment, and the development, manufacturing, and deployment of necessary vaccines, the statement said. The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, co-convened by the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), in March urged donors to raise $8 billion to augment funds already being committed by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

It said it was critical to fully fund the WHO to coordinate and prioritize support efforts to the most vulnerable countries, develop new diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, strengthen surveillance and ensure sufficient supplies of protective equipment for health workers. The United States has long been the biggest overall donor to the WHO, contributing over $400 million in 2019, roughly 15% of its budget. But U.S. President Donald Trump this month suspended U.S. contributions, accusing the WHO of being "China-centric".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

USDMA launches coronavirus portal 'Drishti'

In a bid to provide a common platform to the state administration and the citizens for the accurate information on coronavirus, the Uttarakhand State District Management Authority USDMA has launched COVID-19 Drishti portal. After viewing th...

Quincy Crew, EG advance in BTS Pro Series: Americas

Quincy Crew and Evil Geniuses moved within one win of reaching the finals of the BTS Pro Series Americas event. As the playoffs began Thursday with upper-bracket action, Quincy Crew defeated business associates 2-1, and Evil Geniuses topped...

Hope dashed: Asian shares fall after Wall Street loses rally

Asian shares are lower on Friday after an early rally on Wall Street suddenly vanished, the latest example of how fragile the hopes underpinning the stock markets monthlong recovery are. Japans benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.8 in morning tr...

Sebastian Stan says he owes his career to MCU films

Actor Sebastian Stan says he wouldnt have made it thus far in his Hollywood career if it were not for starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films as fan favourite Winter Soldier. The actor joined the MCU as Bucky Barnes with 2011s Capta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020