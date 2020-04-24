Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Castle's 'welfare' played a part in her removal - RA chairman

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 08:59 IST
Rugby-Castle's 'welfare' played a part in her removal - RA chairman

Concerns about Raelene Castle's welfare contributed to a loss of confidence in her leadership before her abrupt resignation as chief executive, Rugby Australia (RA) chairman Paul McLean said on Friday.

The New Zealander quit late on Thursday after nearly three years at the helm, saying she believed the RA board no longer wanted her in the role amid a financial crisis compounded by the coronavirus shutdown. McLean said 48-year-old Castle was a victim of "bullying" on social media and that other executives might have been broken by the personal criticism she endured during her tenure.

"One of my greatest concerns with her was her welfare and how she was on a daily basis," McLean, a former captain of the Wallabies, told reporters in a video conference. "A lesser person would have thrown the towel in ages ago.

"So the discussion that we had to have as a board was, what is the succession plan if Raelene walked in, rang me one day and said Paul 'I’m gone, I can’t do this anymore'? "So we’d had some broader discussions about that over the last six months and I suppose it crystallised with some new eyes around the board table.

"And it probably crystallised with the circumstances that we’re all facing with the general economy and how we’re living our life at the moment." Castle quit only two days after telling reporters she was determined to see RA through the coronavirus shutdown which has left it battling for survival.

Hours later, an open letter from 11 former Wallabies captains demanding leadership change was published in the media, heaping further pressure on her. McLean said the letter had no bearing on the board's move on Castle, and added that most of its signatories' views on how to fix the sport carried little weight given they were no longer involved in it.

"It's great that people want to put their hand up and get involved but they need to be a part of the process," he said. McLean, who is set to step down on July 31, said he would take on the role of executive chairman in the "very short term" while the board decided whether to appoint an interim replacement for Castle while searching for a permanent CEO.

McLean said the board was not settled on whether the next CEO needed ties to the game or could come from outside it. "Both have significant value," he said.

"The rugby connection is really important because that's what we do, that's our business." The Super Rugby season, which involves four Australian teams and others from South Africa, New Zealand, Argentina and Japan, was suspended mid-March at the end of the seventh round.

A prolonged shutdown would be disastrous, with RA projecting a A$120 million hit to its finances if unable to schedule any matches in 2020 due to COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

USDMA launches coronavirus portal 'Drishti'

In a bid to provide a common platform to the state administration and the citizens for the accurate information on coronavirus, the Uttarakhand State District Management Authority USDMA has launched COVID-19 Drishti portal. After viewing th...

Quincy Crew, EG advance in BTS Pro Series: Americas

Quincy Crew and Evil Geniuses moved within one win of reaching the finals of the BTS Pro Series Americas event. As the playoffs began Thursday with upper-bracket action, Quincy Crew defeated business associates 2-1, and Evil Geniuses topped...

Hope dashed: Asian shares fall after Wall Street loses rally

Asian shares are lower on Friday after an early rally on Wall Street suddenly vanished, the latest example of how fragile the hopes underpinning the stock markets monthlong recovery are. Japans benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.8 in morning tr...

Sebastian Stan says he owes his career to MCU films

Actor Sebastian Stan says he wouldnt have made it thus far in his Hollywood career if it were not for starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films as fan favourite Winter Soldier. The actor joined the MCU as Bucky Barnes with 2011s Capta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020