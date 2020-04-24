Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,337 to 150,383 - RKI

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,337 to 150,383, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday - a slight deceleration after three straight days of new infections accelerating.

On Thursday confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 2,352.

The reported death toll rose by 227 to 5,321, the tally showed on Friday.

