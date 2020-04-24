Left Menu
4-month-old, infected with COVID-19, dies in Kozhikode

A four-month-old baby infected with coronavirus passed away in Kozhikode on Friday, an official said.

ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 24-04-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 11:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A four-month-old baby infected with coronavirus passed away in Kozhikode on Friday, an official said. The child was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College and was tested positive for the deadly virus yesterday.

The infant was undergoing treatment for heart-related problems for the past three months and had pneumonia. "A 4-month-old child from Malappuram who had tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, lost her life today morning at Kozhikode Medical College. The child was undergoing treatment for heart-related problems for the past 3 months and had pneumonia," Malappuram District Medical Officer said while speaking to ANI.

According to the Health Ministry, Kerala has so far recorded 447 cases, out of which 324 people have been cured and 3 have died. (ANI)

