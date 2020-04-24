Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Hoshino Resorts to shift its focus to domestic travellers

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:12 IST
Japan's Hoshino Resorts to shift its focus to domestic travellers
Representative Image Image Credit: Instagram / hoshinoresorts.official

Hoshino Resorts, an operator of luxury Japanese-style hotels, plans to shift its focus to domestic travelers after a plunge in foreign visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic and a delay in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, its chief executive said Friday.

Hoshino Resorts is among the hundreds of thousands of hotel operators globally struggling with weak travel demand due to the epidemic. The company closed four of its hotels in Japan, including Hoshinoya Tokyo in the busy Otemachi business district, which typically has an occupancy rate of about 90%, mainly driven by wealthy foreigners.

Occupancy rates in other hotels fell to between 20% and 40%, chief executive Yoshiharu Hoshino said. "We are going to review our services, including meals, in order to accommodate more of local people's preferences. Particularly, Hoshinoya Tokyo's demand from foreigners was too strong. But now we want to attract residents of Tokyo to that facility," Hoshino told Reuters in an interview.

Hoshino is betting that Japanese people will start traveling locally once the government lifts its state of emergency order on May 6. Japanese hotel developers and operators had envisioned a potential surge in demand from foreign travelers ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. But organizers decided in March to delay the games for a year.

Japan's hotel occupancy rate tumbled to 30.5% in March, according to preliminary data from global hotel research firm STR, the worst monthly average on record as the coronavirus pandemic drastically reduced the number of travelers. That number may drop further. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week expanded a state of emergency to make it nationwide, giving authorities more power to encourage people to stay home and businesses to close as the coronavirus outbreak in the country spreads.

The order ends after Japan's week-long Golden Week holiday, meaning its tourism industry will miss a busy season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

14 deaths, 778 more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

14 more COVID-19 deaths and 778 new coronavirus cases have been reported from Maharashtra on Friday.The total count of coronavirus cases in the state has climbed to 6,427, said the state Public Health Department. With 14 more deaths, the to...

Middlesex opt to furlough players and staff amid COVID-19 pandemic

English county side Middlesex cricket club has opted to furlough players and most of its staff, including coaches, under the UK governments job retention scheme amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The club also announced pay-cuts across all section...

Mark Ruffalo celebrates '13 Going on 30' with sweet message

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo would like to turn back the time just the way his 13 Going on 30 character Matty wished if only to be in a world where the candy Razzles was enough to make one happy. The romantic comedy, starring Ruffalo and Jen...

Co-working space operators form Indian Workspace Association amid COVID-19 crisis

Faced with liquidity crisis and loss of business due to the nationwide lockdown, the countrys top co-working space operators have come together to form an association to chalk out strategies to deal with immediate cash-flow challenges and f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020