Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK retailers suffer record sales plunge on COVID-19 hit

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:28 IST
UK retailers suffer record sales plunge on COVID-19 hit

British retail sales fell by the most on record in March as a surge in food buying for the coronavirus lockdown was dwarfed by a plunge in sales of clothing and most other goods, official figures showed on Friday.

Sales volumes plunged by 5.1% in March from February, the sharpest drop since the Office for National Statistics records began in 1996. It was also a bigger fall than the median forecast for a drop of 4.0% in a Reuters poll of economists. The data covered the period from March 1 to April 4 including two weeks of the government's shutdown of much of the economy.

Britain's economy could he heading into its deepest recession in more than 300 years, according to the country's budget forecasters, even after the finance ministry and the Bank of England rushed out a string of emergency stimulus measures. "With widespread lockdowns only beginning around the middle of March, retail spending looks like it will fall by much more in April," said Thomas Pugh, an economist with Capital Economics, adding a monthly fall of 20%-30% was possible.

"Clearly there is huge uncertainty as to how deep the downturn proves and how long restrictions remain in place, a fall in the region of 25% in GDP over the next few months seems likely," he said. Britain's store-based retailers, outside of food, have been severely hit by the lockdown to counter the pandemic, with already-weak firms such as Laura Ashley, Debenhams and Oasis Warehouse falling into administration over the past month.

The ONS said a longer-running series that excludes fuel sales dropped by the most since it began in 1988, down by 3.7% on the month. Food sales volumes were up by a record 10.4% in March from February as people stocked up for the government's stay-at-home order. Sales of alcohol at specialist stores rose by a record 31.4%. But clothing sales tumbled by 34.8%, the ONS said.

Compared with March last year, total sales were down 5.8%, also a bigger fall than expected by economists in the poll and the largest on record. Department stores saw monthly sales growth in March - up 2.8% - helped by their online sales capability. Non-store retailing, covering online, rose 5.9%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

No name change for UEFA Euro 2020 despite postponement until 2021

UEFA has stated that the European Championship will continue to be called Euro 2020 despite the tournament being pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Following the postponement of UEFA EURO 2020 to the summer of 2021, and af...

Amid Covid crisis, China steps up bullying in South and East China Sea

While the world continues to firefight Covid-19 pandemic, China has stepped up its bullying activities in South and East China Sea as an offensive to cover up its role in the spread of the Pandemic. Chinas move is seen as a distraction by i...

Orban expects fast economic recovery as lockdown eased

Hungary will begin easing parts of its coronavirus lockdown early next month, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, adding that he expected the economy to recover rapidly from the effects of the pandemic. I am not among the most optim...

14 deaths, 778 more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

14 more COVID-19 deaths and 778 new coronavirus cases have been reported from Maharashtra on Friday.The total count of coronavirus cases in the state has climbed to 6,427, said the state Public Health Department. With 14 more deaths, the to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020