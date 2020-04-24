Left Menu
Uzbekistan says could receive up to $3 bln from financial institutions

Reuters | Tashkent | Updated: 24-04-2020 13:52 IST
Uzbekistan has secured preliminary agreements for more than $3 billion in long-term soft loans and grants from international financial institutions, according to a presidential decree published on Friday.

The decree outlines priority projects to which the government will direct the borrowed funds, which include measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus as well as moves aimed at supporting the economy.

