Left Menu
Development News Edition

RATP boss aims to have 70% of Paris transport network running by May 11

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 13:25 IST
RATP boss aims to have 70% of Paris transport network running by May 11
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

French RATP boss Catherine Guillouard said on Friday the transport authorities were working towards having 70% of the Paris transport network operational by May 11 up from 30% now, ready for when France exits its lockdown.

Making sure 70% of the transport network was running would be equivalent to delivering about eight million trips a day, she told France Inter radio. At full capacity, RATP delivers 12 million trips a day. Junior Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari in an interview with BFM TV also said that from May 11, 50% of French high-speed TGV trains could be running nationwide, instead of 6% now.

Djebbari also said authorities had yet to decide whether it would be compulsory for passengers to wear face masks when using public transport once coronavirus confinement measures are lifted in France. "It is very likely that in tight spaces with dense traffic, wearing face masks becomes compulsory...It is also very likely that masks become compulsory onboard planes," he said.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

40 healthcare staff at AIIMS gastro dept in self-quarantine

Around 40 healthcare staff, including doctors and nurses working at the gastroenterology department in AIIMS, have been advised self-quarantine after a 30-year-old male nurse working with them tested positive for COVID-19, official sources ...

Lebanese central bank sets rate of 3,625 pounds per dollar at transfer firms, source says

The Lebanese central bank set an exchange rate of 3,625 Lebanese pounds per dollar to be applied by money-transfer firms on Friday, a central bank source said, 58 weaker than the official peg as the country grapples with a financial crisis....

Zone of comfort: Three Maha districts keep coronavirus at bay By Eknath Makne

Dark clouds of the COVID-19 crisis have been hovering over hotspots like Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, but then there are also azure skies covering its Wardha, Bhandara and Gadchiroli districts which have not reported a single positive ca...

German unemployment to rise beyond 3 mln in 2020 -IAB

German unemployment is set to rise by around 520,000 and exceed 3 million this year, the IAB labor market research institute said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic puts a strain on the economy and more people out of work.In a research ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020