25-yr-old pregnant woman tests positive for coronavirus in Ayodhya

A 25-year-old pregnant woman has tested positive for coronavirus here, District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 14:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 25-year-old pregnant woman has tested positive for coronavirus here, District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said. He said that the doctors and staff of the hospital where she was getting treatment will be quarantined.

"A 25-year-old pregnant woman was being treated at a hospital. On April 23, she tested coronavirus positive. She is being shifted to dedicated COVID-19 hospital. Her family is being quarantined and their tests will be conducted," Jha told ANI. "All the doctors and staff of the hospital where she was getting treatment has been quarantined and their tests will also be conducted. The hospital will also be sealed. The woman is doing well," he said.

The District Magistrate said that the patient's contacts at her village will be traced. "Village will also be disinfected. No symptoms have been seen in people there," he said. (ANI)

