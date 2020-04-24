Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Pondy have to be cautious against neighbouring hotspots'

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:15 IST
'Pondy have to be cautious against neighbouring hotspots'

Puducherry, Apr 24 (PTI): People in the union territory have to be vigilant and cautious about COVID-19 spread as neighbouring Tamil Nadu districts have been hotspots for the infection, a senior health official said here on Friday. In his daily press briefing, the secretary to Health and Family Welfare Services Prashant Kumar Panda said, "As of now, the Union Territory is safe as there are only three active cases and they are being taken care of in the Indira Gandhi government Medical college hospital." He said nothing should be taken for granted as Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions are surrounded by Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh where the occurrence of the infection was considerable.

The territorial Administration has the health and police departments geared up to ensure there was no intrusion of anyone from the neighbouring states into the Union Territory. "I thank the people here for their adherence to the norms of social distancing and other restrictions. But still our vigil should be stepped up particularly when we are surrounded by hotspots in other states," Panda said.

"There is no community infection here and Puducherry remains in stage-one only now," he said adding that the health workers and functionaries of the ASHA have been doing a brilliant job by conducting door to door surveillance. The Health Secretary said the workers had visited so far 2,68,566 houses covering as many as 10,22,864 individuals.

There are 2,388 persons in home quarantine and of the total 1,548 samples tested so far 1,513 samples tested negative and the results of remaining samples were awaited. The government was using only RT-PCR test as the ICMR had directed that the Rapid Test kits sent to Puducherry Wednesday should be avoided for testing.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S.Mohan Kumar said the three active cases were still in the hospital and as two of the three patients showed positive results again. "We will have to monitor them for one more week and as against the expectation that they would be discharged during this week end was now put off by another one week," Mohan Kumar said. The director said, "I am really worried that the people here still pay no heed to observe the lockdown norms as I could see a number of people moving about in various spots. This is not a good sign as they are only running a serious risk." "With neighbouring districts and more particularly Chennai coming out with alarming details of the COVID-19, we should be extremely careful and play our part to keep the possible spread of the infection at bay," he said.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bolsonaro fires head of Brazil's federal police amid political spat

President Jair Bolsonaro has fired the head of Brazils federal police, according to an announcement in the official government gazette on Friday.Bolsonaro has been tussling with his powerful justice minister, Sergio Moro, who had appointed ...

Pandemic forces Arctic expedition to take 3-week break

Organizers of a year-long international Arctic science expedition say they have found a way to keep going despite difficulties caused by the pandemic lockdown, but it will require a three-week break in the mission. Germanys Alfred Wegener I...

Bisleri Installs Ozone Disinfection Chambers Outside Mumbai Hospitals to Stop the Spread of COVID-19

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaBisleri Charitable Trust, known for its work in promoting ozone therapy has created and installed ozone disinfection chambers at the entrance of two city hospitals. The facility that uses ozone...

8-yr-old boy gives his piggy bank savings to feed poor kids in Punjab

An eight-year-old boy donated his entire piggy bank savings to provide relief to poor people affected by the ongoing lockdownPreetinder Singh donated Rs 7,500 to the Bathinda SSP. I gave my piggy bank to him SSP so that poor children get fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020