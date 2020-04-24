Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Spanish players ask for clarity on testing as return looms

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:13 IST
Soccer-Spanish players ask for clarity on testing as return looms
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE) is concerned about players undergoing large-scale testing for the novel coronavirus as it believes other sections of society need tests more urgently, the organization said in a statement on Friday.

Soccer in Spain has been indefinitely suspended since March although organizing body La Liga has sent a protocol to clubs in the top two divisions outlining conditions for restarting training which includes vigorous testing for players and staff. La Liga president Javier Tebas has said matches in closed stadiums could commence from May 29, June 7 or June 28 in a bid to complete the last 11 rounds of the season and avoid potential losses of one billion euros ($1.08 billion).

The statement from the players' association said it had written to the health ministry and the sports ministry to ask if clubs were authorized to conduct tests. It also reiterated players' concerns about returning to work while the virus was still a threat and said they were wary of being stigmatized by the public for using testing equipment at a time of heightened public need.

"AFE wishes to point out that footballers have made it clear that other groups in society need tests and access to healthcare equipment more than they do," said the statement. "As workers, footballers will do as they are asked to by their clubs as long as there are no risks, which is why we believe it is absolutely necessary that the government provides clarity about testing."

La Liga's protocol, which has been distributed to clubs and seen by Reuters, states that players will be subject to at least three tests before returning to action. Players will also be obliged to live together in isolation, away from their families. The sports ministry released a statement on Friday outlining a plan for professional athletes to return to work, which stated that players in the top two divisions of soccer and basketball could be back in full training by May 18 or 25.

It also gave a list of benefits from sport resuming, which include boosting the flailing Spanish economy, protecting Spain's reputation as an international sporting powerhouse, and giving people a sense that normality was returning. Spain has the third-highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in the world at 22,524 although its daily death toll fell to the lowest in more than a month on Friday as the government prepares to ease one of Europe's strictest lockdowns from May.

($1 = 0.9263 euros)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Anand, Gujrathi, Humpy in strong Indian team for Online Nations Cup

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand will spearhead Indias challenge in the FIDE Chess.com Online Nations Cup, to be held from May 5 to 10. The Indian team includes countrys number two Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna and Koneru Humpy. B Ad...

Firm behind monster trucks, ice shows lays off workers

The company that brings live shows ranging from Disney on Ice to monster trucks to local arenas has laid off nearly 1,500 workers because of the coronavirus pandemic. Florida-based Feld Entertainment said in a notification to the state that...

Centre allows COVID-19 pool testing, plasma therapy in Maha

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that the Centre has allowed the state to conduct pool testing of samples of suspected coronavirus patients and also gave its nod for using plasma therapy in COVID-19 treatment. He said ...

Rahul Gandhi hits out at centre for freezing DA, DR hike

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hit out at the centres decision to stop the hike in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief to all government employees, pensioners in view of the financial situation in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic calling it insen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020