Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID 19 cases explode in Jamalpur town, Bihar total jumps to 197

PTI | Patna | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:25 IST
COVID 19 cases explode in Jamalpur town, Bihar total jumps to 197

The coronavirus outbreak exploded in Jamalpur town of Bihar's Munger district with 21 people testing positive for it on Friday, a senior official said, as the police resorted to flag march to warn loiterers to stay home. Munger now accounted for 52 cases, more than a quarter of the state-wide total of 197, making it the worst-hit district. Another six positive cases were detected from different districts on Friday.

Jamalpur, over 175 km from the state capital and famous for its railway locomotive workshop, has been under a curfew-like situation for over a week. The chain of infection there is said to have been triggered by a vegetable seller who travelled on foot to Nalanda district for a Tablighi Jamaat event and ended up becoming the first COVID-19 patient in the town of nearly two lakh people. Munger Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh conducted a flag march in the district to ensure strict compliance with lockdown and warned loiterers as well as those who ventured out of their homes without wearing masks of stern action. Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said five males in the age group of14-46 years and 10 females, three of them aged between 10 and 12 years and the remaining in the age group of 20-38 years, tested positive in the afternoon.

In the morning, six residents of the same Sadar Bazar locality in the town were found infected with the virus. These included a 10-year-old boy and two men aged 57 and 70 years, besides three women in the age group of 18-60 years. Three people tested positive in Nalanda, the second worst-hit district in the state with 34 cases. Two women aged 38 and 55 years from Bihar Sharif, the administrative headquarter of the district, tested positive. Besides, a man aged 28 years from Asthawan block, has been found infected with the virus, said the principal secretary.

In Buxar district, a six-year-old girl and a 60-year-old woman tested positive, he said. Both are residents of Naya Bhojpur village, which has reported half a dozen cases in the past one week. Another case was reported from Banka district's Bishanpur village, Kumar said, adding that contact-tracing of the 36-year-old man was on.

A few days ago, a resident of Kosalpur village in the district had tested positive though it turned out that he was a migrant worker based in Mumbai, who was quarantined at a hospital in Bhagalpur during his journey back home. Bihar reported its first cases on March 22 and reached the three-digit mark on April19, about four weeks later. However, the pandemic has spread at a galloping speed since then and the total number of cases seems poised to cross 200 in less than a week.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Top Esports gain semifinal berth in LPL spring playoffs

Top Esports advanced to the semifinals of Chinas League of Legends Pro League spring playoffs on Friday with a 3-1 victory over Team WE. Top Esports, the fourth seed, finished the spring season at 11-5 and avenged a Week 6 setback to Team W...

Brazil justice minister quits, accuses Bolsonaro of meddling in police

Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro announced his resignation on Friday in a public address accusing President Jair Bolsonaro of political interference in law enforcement.Moro said Bolsonaro had insisted on firing federal police chief Ma...

EXCLUSIVE-US Navy destroyer in Caribbean sees significant coronavirus outbreak -officials

A U.S. Navy destroyer is believed to have a significant coronavirus outbreak on board as it carries out a counter-narcotics mission in the Caribbean, U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday, marking the latest challenge for the military in de...

RSS launches helpline service for women in distress during lockdown

In order to help women in distress during the nationwide lockdown, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS has launched a helpline service for providing counselling and guidance to the women who are victims of domestic violence, harassment, abu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020