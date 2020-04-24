Slovenia to allow weddings from Tuesday despite coronavirus

Slovenia will lift a ban on marriage ceremonies on Tuesday as it gradually eases lockdown measures imposed in mid-March to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the government said on Friday. However, only bride, groom, registrar and in some cases two witnesses will be allowed to attend, the Public Administration Minister Bostjan Koritnik said at a news conference.

"I have very positive news that we will allow weddings from Tuesday, April 28 ... although with a limited attendance," Koritnik said. A government spokesman told the same new conference that fathers will once more be able to attend childbirths from next week. This had also been prohibited under the lockdown rules.

Slovenia is gradually loosening its restrictions on certain sectors of the economy and on public life. On Monday, car service centres as well as certain shops reopened, and outdoor sports, such as tennis or golf, were allowed to resume. On May 4, hairdressers and beauty parlours can reopen for business. However, people still need to wear face masks whenever entering an indoor public space. For now it has not been decided when schools, hotels, bars and restaurants could reopen.

Slovenia has so far recorded 1,373 coronavirus cases, 80 people have died. (Reporting By Marja Novak Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)