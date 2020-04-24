Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-French court upholds ruling limiting Amazon deliveries during COVID-19 crisis

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:43 IST
UPDATE 1-French court upholds ruling limiting Amazon deliveries during COVID-19 crisis

A French court on Friday rejected U.S. online retailer Amazon's appeal against a ruling that restricts what it can deliver during the coronavirus crisis. Amazon must limit deliveries in France to IT products, health items, food and pet food, the Court of Appeal in Versailles said, adding that for every delivery not meeting this requirement, Amazon would face a 100,000-euro ($108,020.00) penalty.

Confirming the initial ruling, the court said the restrictions must be put in place while Amazon evaluates and improves its health measures to prevent the 10,000 people it employs at six warehouses to catch the COVID-19 disease. "We'll evaluate the consequences of this decision for our business, our employees, our customers in France, and the many small and medium-sized companies that rely on Amazon to grow their business," the group's French subsidiary said in a written statement.

The subsidiary closed its warehouses in the country on April 16. It extended their closure twice and said they would be shut until April 25 inclusive. The world's largest online retailer is facing mounting scrutiny as it juggles a surge in online orders during government lockdowns worldwide to curb the pandemic and employees' safety, and France has become a major battleground.

The legal battle in France highlighted how companies may struggle to keep going while protecting their workers, just as firms across Europe need to figure out how to let staff safely return to offices and factories once restrictions are lifted. The spat has also accentuated losses for some French businesses that were still managing to sell and ship through Amazon, in spite of a furore over whether some goods are really essential.

($1 = 0.9258 euros)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Italy's coronavirus epidemic began in January, study shows

The first COVID-19 infections in Italy date back to January, according to a scientific study presented on Friday, shedding new light on the origins of the outbreak in one of the worlds worst-affected countries.Italy began testing people aft...

Area sown to kharif rice up 37.70% so far: Agri Min

Area sown to rice increased by 37.70 per cent to 34.73 lakh hectare so far in the kharif summer season of the 2020-21 crop year, according to Agriculture Ministry data released on Friday. Farmers had planted rice in 25.22 la...

Soccer-Luton Town part ways with manager Jones and staff amid pandemic

Luton Town have terminated the contracts of manager Graeme Jones and his staff as the English Championship second-tier team grapple with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club said on Friday. Professional soccer in England ...

Top Esports gain semifinal berth in LPL spring playoffs

Top Esports advanced to the semifinals of Chinas League of Legends Pro League spring playoffs on Friday with a 3-1 victory over Team WE. Top Esports, the fourth seed, finished the spring season at 11-5 and avenged a Week 6 setback to Team W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020