UK coronavirus death toll in hospital rises to 19,506

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:51 IST
The death toll from the new coronavirus in hospitals across the United Kingdom has risen to 19,506, an increase of 684 in 24 hours, the latest data from the health ministry showed on Friday.

The country now has 143,464 confirmed cases of the virus, up 5,386 in a day.

The deaths figures are as of 5 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Thursday, while the test data is as of 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Friday.

