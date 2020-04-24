Global leaders back WHO's plan to speed COVID-19 drugs, vaccines

Global leaders back WHO's plan to speed COVID-19 drugs, vaccinesReuters | Geneva | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:54 IST
Global leaders voiced their support on Friday for a World Health Organization (WHO) initiative to speed the development of drugs and vaccines to tackle COVID-19.
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the disease pandemic caused by the new coronavirus was the "biggest global threat the world has faced in a generation", while Spain voiced strong support for the WHO's "central role" in handling it.
