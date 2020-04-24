Left Menu
Covid-19 patient from Mizoram discharged from hospital in Mumbai

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:35 IST
One of the seven Covid-19 patients from Mizoram, who were undergoing treatment in Mumbai, has recovered and discharged from a hospital on Friday, state health department officials said here. The patient was among three persons who tested positive for novel coronavirus on April 18. They went to Mumbai in connection with the treatment of other diseases and were staying in the Mizoram House there.

As of now, six people of the Mizoram House, including an employee, are undergoing treatment for Covid-19. Earlier on Wednesday, a 22-year-old woman, who first tested positive there on April 13, was discharged from a hospital after she tested negative twice.

The discharged patients are now quarantined in a hostel run by a church, officials said. There is only one Covid-19 patient in Mizoram - a 50- year-old pastor, who had travel history to Amsterdam. He is undergoing treatment at the Zoram Medical College in the state.

