Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj's COVID-19 cases up by 191 to 2,815; death toll now 127

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:58 IST
Guj's COVID-19 cases up by 191 to 2,815; death toll now 127

The number of coronavirus positive patients in Gujarat rose to 2,815 on Friday after 191 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said. Fifteen patients succumbed to the infection in the state during the same period, which took the death toll in the state to 127, they said.

"While 14 of them died in Ahmedabad, one succumbed in Surat," Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said. Out of the 191 positive cases reported in the past 24 hours, 169 were found in Ahmedabad alone, followed by Surat (six), Vadodara (five), Anand and Panchmahal three each, Bhavnagar two and Gandhinagar, Botad and Valsad district one each, she told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,815, new cases 191, deaths 127, discharged 265, active cases 2,423 and people tested so far 43,822..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Rouhani urges Iran military to seek regional stability, remain vigilant -TV

President Hassan Rouhani on Friday called on Irans armed forces to seek regional stability while maintaining vigilance and a strong presence, state TV reported, as a war of words escalated with arch-enemy the United States. The head of Iran...

KJo plays 'which animal would you want to be' with munckins Yash, Roohi

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday shared an adorable video in which he plays a fun game with Yash And Roohi by asking them if they would have been born as an animal, which animal they would like to be. Apparently, at the end of the game, they...

Hubble marks 30 years in space with tapestry of blazing starbirth

NASA is celebrating the Hubble Space Telescopes 30 years of unlocking the beauty and mystery of space by unveiling a stunning new portrait of a firestorm of star birth in a neighbouring galaxy. In this Hubble portrait, the giant red nebula ...

Bengals' Burrow ready to compete for starting job

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton remains on the Cincinnati Bengals roster, for now, but No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow said hes ready to make a run at the starting job. Im going to come in and compete and try to be the best player I can...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020