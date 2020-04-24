UK will host a global vaccines summit on June 4 - UK foreign minister Raab

UK will host a global vaccines summit on June 4 - UK foreign minister RaabReuters | London | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:04 IST
Britain will host a virtual international summit on accelerating the development of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus on June 4, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Twitter.
"Diseases have no borders so we must come together to make sure that @gavi is fully funded and its expertise is at the heart of efforts to secure broad access to any COVID-19 vaccine," Raab said.
Gavi is an international vaccine alliance.
