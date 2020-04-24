Mumbai's COVID-19 cases jump by 357 to 4,589; death toll 179

With 357 more persons testing coronavirus positive in Mumbai on Friday, the tally of such cases in city the surged to 4,589, while the death toll rose to 179 as 11 more succumbed to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The number of active cases in the megapolis increased to 3,815 and 359 patients admitted to the hospitals on Friday, it said in a release.

According to the civic body, so far 595 patients have recovered, of whom 122 have been discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours. Of the 11 deaths reported on Friday, seven patients suffered from co-morbidities. Four of them were women.

"One of the deceased was above 80 years of age and one below 40 years. Others were in the age group of 40 to 80," it said. The BMC said that 168 patients tested positive in various labs between April 21 and 22.

"The patients are already admitted to isolation wards and under treatment," the release said. The BMC further said that of the total cases in Mumbai, 1,795 were detected as a result of contact tracing, containment measures, and fever clinics.

Mumbai has around 930 containment zones, where one or more positive cases or suspected patients have been found. Mumbai COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,595, new cases 357, deaths 179, discharged 122, active cases 3,815 and people tested so far 7,965.