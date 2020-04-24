Left Menu
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says next coronavirus aid bill will be ready soon

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:01 IST
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says next coronavirus aid bill will be ready soon
Representative Image

A fifth coronavirus-response bill will soon be readied, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday, as she warned Republicans that it must include new aid to state and local governments.

"There will not be a bill" without such aid, Pelosi said during a press conference. While she did not assign a specific cost for this next bill she said it will be "expensive."

