One more tests positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, total cases rise to 48

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:36 IST
One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 48, officials said. A 40-year-old man from Haldwani in Nainital district has tested positive, Additional Secretary Health Yugal Kishore Pant said.

He had come in contact with a COVID-19 positive person, the official said.  Out of a total 48 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state so far, 25 have recovered, he said.  Pant said the Indian Council of Medical Research has also authorised the laboratory at the Doon Medical College here to carry out tests for COVID-19. With this, the number of coronavirus testing labs in Uttarakhand has risen to three, he said. The other two, already carrying out such tests, are Haldwani medical college and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh.

Meanwhile, the IAS Association of Uttarakhand has decided to donate one day's salary of every member for the next six months to the Chief Minister's relief fund to assist the fight against COVID-19, association president Manisha Panwar said..

