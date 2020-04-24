Left Menu
District hospitals, health centres open for general patients in Assam

All medical colleges, district hospitals, PHCs and CHCs in Assam were opened for the general patients on Friday.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 24-04-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 23:54 IST
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

All medical colleges, district hospitals, PHCs and CHCs in Assam were opened for the general patients on Friday. Only Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital will remain shut for other patients as it is dedicated for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma further said: "We are getting periodic positive cases from the district bordering West Bengal. So, we will be conducting some random testing in the district. If the test results are alarming, we will take further action." According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Assam is 36. Till now, 19 people have either been cured or discharged, while one death has been reported.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 23,452, including 17,915 active cases of the virus. So far, 4,813 patients have either been cured or discharged while 723 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

