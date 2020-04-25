Left Menu
Triathlon-Grand Final will not take place in 2020, organisers say

Updated: 25-04-2020 00:44 IST
The World Triathlon Grand Final set for this August in Edmonton, Canada will not take place in 2020, organizers said on Friday, with restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak making the event impossible to carry out. Citing guidance from Alberta's chief medical officer of health that limits "gatherings of more than 15 people", World Triathlon said it would look for "new options" to hold the event in the future.

The climax of the International Triathlon Union's season is the latest event upended in the professional sports calendar, as millions across the globe head indoors under lockdown and social distancing procedures. Organizers said in a statement they shared "deep disappointment" that the event, originally set for August 17-23, would not go forward but that "the current global situation with the COVID-19 outbreak makes it impossible for the event to happen at this stage."

