Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. CDC reports 865,585 coronavirus cases, 48,816 deaths

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 00:59 IST
U.S. CDC reports 865,585 coronavirus cases, 48,816 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 865,585 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 37,144 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,437 to 48,816.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of April 23, compared with its count a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Texans make Tunsil highest-paid OL

The Houston Texans and left tackle Laremy Tunsil agreed to a three-year, 66 million contract extension, making him the NFLs highest-paid offensive lineman, according to multiple reports Friday. The deal includes 50 million in guaranteed mon...

Brazil's Bolsonaro denies trying to interfere in police investigations

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that allegations that he had tried to interfere in the work of the federal police were baseless accusations by outgoing Justice Minister Sergio Moro.Bolsonaro, addressing the nation, said he h...

Canada mass shooting started with assault on girlfriend

Canadas worst mass shooting erupted from an argument between the gunman and his girlfriend, who survived the attack, police said. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Supt. Darren Campbell on Friday said the weekend shooting rampage started with a...

NFL-First night of draft breaks records for TV viewership, league says

Television viewership for the first round of the NFL Draft broke records, the league said on Friday, with an average of more than 15.6 million tuning in for one of the rare few live sports events left on a professional calendar otherwise fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020