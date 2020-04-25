Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says his remarks on using disinfectant inside people's bodies were sarcastic

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 02:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 02:21 IST
Trump says his remarks on using disinfectant inside people's bodies were sarcastic

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was being sarcastic when he raised the possibility of using disinfectant inside people's bodies to fight the coronavirus, seeking to walk back comments that alarmed medical professionals worldwide. Trump said at a Thursday news briefing that scientists should explore whether inserting light or disinfectant into the bodies of coronavirus patients might help treat COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

At an Oval Office event on Friday, Trump sought to walk back those comments while also seeming to continue to advance his theory that disinfectants and sunlight might ultimately help within the body. "I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen," he told journalists at an event in the Oval Office.

His remarks on Thursday, directed at Dr. Deborah Birx, who is coordinating the president's coronavirus task force, and William Bryan, acting head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate, did not come across as sarcastic. Pressed repeatedly about the issue on Friday, Trump said he was not encouraging people to ingest disinfectant.

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency said it had received several calls about disinfectant use and COVID-19. "This is a reminder that under no circumstances should any disinfectant product be administered into the body through injection, ingestion or any other route," it said in a tweet. Health professionals have been encouraging people for some time to wash their hands thoroughly with soap or to use hand sanitizer to help stop the spread of the virus.

At the Thursday briefing, Bryan unveiled findings that the coronavirus appears to weaken more quickly when exposed to sunlight, heat and humidity. That message stuck with Trump, who, while conceding that he is not a doctor, has used his metaphorical megaphone as president to talk up treatments and put a positive spin on his administration's handling of the outbreak. "I do think that disinfectant on the hands could have a very good effect," he said on Friday, continuing with the theme.

"Sun and heat, and humidity wipe it out. And this is from tests - they've been doing these tests for ... a number of months. And the result - so then I said, ‘Well, how do we do it inside the body or even outside the body with the hands and disinfectant I think would work.'" Trump's initial comments about the issue raised concerns that anxious people might poison themselves while trying to fight the virus, prompting an international chorus of doctors and health experts to urge people not to drink or inject disinfectant.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Gunman started Canada's worst mass shooting after his girlfriend fled

The gunman in Canadas worst ever mass shooting began the weekend rampage that ultimately killed 22 people after his girlfriend escaped him when he assaulted her, a top police official said on Friday. Police did not give details about the na...

'I lost control and started crying': Colombian doctor evicted as neighbors fear COVID-19

A doctor in the Colombian city of Cali said this week that he was forced from his apartment just eight days after he moved in because other residents of the building feared he would bring the new coronavirus into their homes. It is the late...

Reports: Texans make Tunsil highest-paid OL

The Houston Texans and left tackle Laremy Tunsil agreed to a three-year, 66 million contract extension, making him the NFLs highest-paid offensive lineman, according to multiple reports Friday. The deal includes 50 million in guaranteed mon...

Brazil's Bolsonaro denies trying to interfere in police investigations

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that allegations that he had tried to interfere in the work of the federal police were baseless accusations by outgoing Justice Minister Sergio Moro.Bolsonaro, addressing the nation, said he h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020