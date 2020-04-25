Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Norwich defend 'business' decision to furlough staff

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-04-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:31 IST
Soccer-Norwich defend 'business' decision to furlough staff
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Premier League strugglers Norwich City have said they will not go back on their decision to furlough non-playing staff due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, as the club believes the decision is the right one for "business". Professional soccer in England has been suspended since March 13 due to the pandemic, and some Premier League clubs initially moved to furlough non-playing staff to make use of a government scheme that would pay part of their wages.

Norwich and Newcastle United are the only two clubs still using the scheme, however, after Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth all reversed decisions to furlough non-playing staff following criticism from the public and their own fans. "We won't change just to be seen as changing for a little public perception" Stuart Webber, sporting director at Norwich, told British media on Saturday. "We stick to our beliefs and believe we've done it for the right reasons for our business. That's what people forget - it's a business.

"Lots of businesses have lots of staff earning lots of money, who aren't getting anywhere near the public attention that football clubs are getting." Norwich was bottom of the standings before football was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Norwich players and management have agreed to donate a percentage of their salaries amounting to more than 200,000 pounds to help those affected by the virus. The club expects to lose 18 to 35 million pounds ($22-$43 million) in revenue due to the suspension of play, but Webber said it currently does not plan to sell players to limit the damage.

Some Premier League sides have announced wage deferrals for players, but Webber said Norwich had not discussed this option. "We've only furloughed members of staff who literally cannot work at this moment in time, so at least 50% of the workforce is still working in lots of different areas across the club," said Zoe Ward, business and project director.

"We've taken this decision to protect staff, not only now, but in the future. What we wouldn't want is have a situation where we don't furlough now and we don't know where this will go or what the impacts will be and then, say in six to 12 months time, we're having to make some really difficult calls in terms of staffing." ($1 = 0.8086 pounds)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Deutsche Bank refuses to give U.S. senators information on recent Trump dealings

Deutsche Bank has declined a request by prominent U.S. senators to provide information about the German lenders recent business dealings with President Donald Trump and his family, according to a letter this week seen by Reuters. Four Democ...

No public gatherings in UP till June 30: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh government will not allow any public gathering till June 30, well beyond the end of the current nationwide lockdown, officials said on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has told officials that the situatio...

Mister Rogers encouraged co-star Francois Clemmons to not come out as gay and marry a woman

Actor Francois Clemmons, who was an integral part of the Mister Rogers Neighbourhood from 1968 to 1993, has revealed that shows star Fred Rogers had asked him to stay in the closet and marry a woman. Francois, who played Officer Clemmons in...

Providing uninterrupted power supply amid lockdown: NTPC

State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday said it is providing uninterrupted electric supply despite the current lockdown. NTPC has 70 power stations - 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle gasliquid fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 joint vent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020