Left Menu
Development News Edition

Low cost airline Wizz to restart some flights from UK's Luton airport

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-04-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:45 IST
Low cost airline Wizz to restart some flights from UK's Luton airport
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@wizzair)

Low-cost airline Wizz Air said it would restart some flights from London's Luton Airport on May 1, becoming one of the first European carriers to begin to restore services that have been grounded during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wizz said in a statement on Saturday that cabin crew would wear masks and gloves throughout flights and distribute sanitizing wipes to each passenger. Its aircraft would be disinfected overnight, it added.

Flights to several destinations in Romania, plus Budapest in Hungary, Lisbon in Portugal, and Tenerife in Spain would be amongst those to restart, said Wizz.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Deutsche Bank refuses to give U.S. senators information on recent Trump dealings

Deutsche Bank has declined a request by prominent U.S. senators to provide information about the German lenders recent business dealings with President Donald Trump and his family, according to a letter this week seen by Reuters. Four Democ...

No public gatherings in UP till June 30: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh government will not allow any public gathering till June 30, well beyond the end of the current nationwide lockdown, officials said on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has told officials that the situatio...

Mister Rogers encouraged co-star Francois Clemmons to not come out as gay and marry a woman

Actor Francois Clemmons, who was an integral part of the Mister Rogers Neighbourhood from 1968 to 1993, has revealed that shows star Fred Rogers had asked him to stay in the closet and marry a woman. Francois, who played Officer Clemmons in...

Providing uninterrupted power supply amid lockdown: NTPC

State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday said it is providing uninterrupted electric supply despite the current lockdown. NTPC has 70 power stations - 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle gasliquid fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 joint vent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020