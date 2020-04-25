Low cost airline Wizz to restart some flights from UK's Luton airport

Low cost airline Wizz to restart some flights from UK's Luton airportReuters | London | Updated: 25-04-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:45 IST
Low-cost airline Wizz Air said it would restart some flights from London's Luton Airport on May 1, becoming one of the first European carriers to begin to restore services that have been grounded during the coronavirus pandemic.
Wizz said in a statement on Saturday that cabin crew would wear masks and gloves throughout flights and distribute sanitizing wipes to each passenger. Its aircraft would be disinfected overnight, it added.
Flights to several destinations in Romania, plus Budapest in Hungary, Lisbon in Portugal, and Tenerife in Spain would be amongst those to restart, said Wizz.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Hungary's 'real test' yet to come, PM says, as coronavirus cases jump
Hungary reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases
Hungary's "real test" yet to come, PM says, as coronavirus cases jump
Hungary's "real test" yet to come, PM warns as coronavirus cases jump
Soccer-Romanian FA to ask government to allow clubs to resume training