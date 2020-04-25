Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU countries to be allowed to grant subordinated debt to virus-hit firms - sources

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-04-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 17:10 IST
EU countries to be allowed to grant subordinated debt to virus-hit firms - sources
Image Credit: Pexels

EU countries will soon be able to grant subordinated debt to prop up virus-hit economies, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday, as state aid regulators once again loosened rules to make it easier for companies get state support.

The European Commission is now waiting for feedback from the 27 EU countries on the proposal which came after several member states asked for such a measure, the people said. The proposal sets out the conditions under which EU governments could grant subordinated debt on favourable terms to support their economies during the coronavirus outbreak, they said, declining to provide details.

There will be sufficient safeguards to preserve competition in the bloc, the sources said. Subordinated debt ranks lower than senior debt in the event a bankrupt company has to pay debt holders. As it is considered more of a risk because it is not secured, subordinated debt carries higher interest rates.

The EU executive has in recent weeks cleared trillions of euros in various state schemes consisting of guaranteed loans, grants, subsidised interest rates and short-term export credit insurance offered to virus-hit companies across the bloc.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 rapid antibody test kit use put on hold, ICMR to check accuracy: Official source

States and Union Territories have been asked to put on hold the use of COVID-19 rapid antibody test kits till their accuracy is rechecked by apex health research body the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR, official sources said on Sat...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 779, no. of cases climbs to 24,942 in India: Union health ministry.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 779, no. of cases climbs to 24,942 in India Union health ministry....

Priyanka hits out at govt on DA freeze, says wasteful expenses should be cut

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the government on Saturday over the decision to freeze the dearness allowance DA of its employees and pensioners and asked it to curtail wasteful expenditures. She asked the BJP-led governmen...

NFR carrying out maintenance work during lockdown period

The Northeast Frontier Railway NFR is using the lockdown period to carry out maintenance work even as the freight and parcel carrying trains are running regularly with essentials items 24X7, an official said. With the passenger trains havin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020