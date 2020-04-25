Left Menu
Seven new COVID-19 cases in Kerala: Seven cured

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:14 IST
Seven new cases of coronavirus were reported from Kerala on Saturday, taking the total number of infected persons in the state to 457 and seven people were cured, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. "Three new cases each were reported from Kottayam and Kollam districts and one from Kannur district.

As of now, the state has reported 457 patients," he told reporters after the COVID-19 review meeting. Two cases each from Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod and one patient from Wayanad were cured in the state on Saturday, he said.

At least 116 patients are currently under treatment for COVID-19. "A total of 338 cases have been cured in the state till now. We have 21,044 persons under observation now and 464 in isolation wards," Vijayan said.

At least 22,360 samples have been sent from the state for testing, he added. The state has reported three COVID-19 deaths so far.

The Chief Minister also said that the districts of Wayanad, Thrissur and Alappuzha currently do not have any COVID-19 case. Vijayan lauded the staff of Kozhikode medical college from where an 84-year-old man, with health complications, was cured recently.

He also said that the centre appreciated Kerala's efforts to contain the pandemic and asked otherstates to consider its proposed model on accommodating expatriates from COVID-19 affected countries when they return. "Today the Union cabinet secretary held a video conferencing with the Chief Secretaries and appreciated the state's efforts in countering the pandemic.

We gave a detailed presentation on how we plan to accommodate the expats when they return to the state," Vijayan said. On easing the lockdown restrictions, chief minister said the state would act according to the Centre's orders.

As per the order, all shops coming under the Shops and Establishments Act will be allowed to function. But the multi-brand, single brand shops will not be allowed. "The malls will also remain closed," Vijayan said.

He also said that only 50 per cent of staff need to be there in the establishments that are opened and all necessary precautions, including masks and practising social distancing must be strictly implemented. "It's difficult to differentiate between a rural and urban area in Kerala as we have a mixed geography. However, all establishments in hotspots will remain closed.

Shop owners must take a day or two to clean and disinfect the establishment and the area before functioning," Vijayan said. He also said that the private hospitals have started regular treatments and that doctors, health workers and other staff must take necessary precautions.

"Some hospitals are facing difficulties in arranging special treatment centres for COVID-19 patients.We will look into it. As of now we need to provide treatment to anyone who needs," Vijayan said. As per the latest medical bulletin, three of the new patients contracted the disease through their contacts.

One person came from Maharashtra and two came from abroad while the third is a health worker. As of now, 55 positive cases are there in Kannur district followed by Kasaragod with 15 cases, Kozhikode with 12 and Palakkad, six.

