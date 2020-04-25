Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll lowest since March 17, new cases fall

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:41 IST
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll lowest since March 17, new cases fall

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 415 on Saturday, the smallest daily tally since March 17, the Civil Protection Agency said. The number of new infections was also the lowest in five days at 2,357 from 3,021 on Friday.

Saturday's death toll was slightly down from 420 on Friday. The total of fatalities since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 26,384, the agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of confirmed cases was 195,351, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain. People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 105,847 from 106,527 on Friday, a sixth consecutive daily decline.

There were 2,102 people in intensive care on Saturday against 2,173 on Friday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 63,120 were declared recovered against 60,498 a day earlier. The agency said 1.187 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.148 million the day before, out of a population of around 60 million.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

MHA relaxation orders not applicable for Pune: police

The orders issued by the UnionMinistry of Home Affairs MHA for relaxation of lockdown willnot be applicable for Pune city, Joint Commissioner of PoliceRavindra Shisve said on SaturdayThe MHA had clarified that relaxation orders were notappl...

Redskins trade OT Williams to 49ers

The Washington Redskins traded disgruntled seven-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday for a pair of draft picks. Washington received a fifth-round draft pick to use Saturday on the final day o...

Tokyo delay may harm Asher-Smith's chances, says former Olympian

Dina Asher-Smiths chances of Olympic glory could be hampered by a years delay to the Games, according to Iwan Thomas. Reigning 200 meters world champion Asher-Smith was one of Britains best prospects for gold in Japan this year.But the 2020...

Head constable in Mumbai dies of COVID-19

A 57-year-old head constable, who was tested positive for novel coronavirus passed away on Saturday, said the Mumbai Police. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has the most number of COVID-19 cases of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020