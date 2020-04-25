Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven COVID-19 cases in T gana on Saturday

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-04-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 22:03 IST
Seven COVID-19 cases in T gana on Saturday

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana saw a dip on Saturday with only seven positive cases being reported. This takes the number of positive cases reported in the state till date to 990, an officia release said With seven fresh cases being detected, the number of active cases in Telangana has risen to 658, it said.

No death occurred on Saturday and the number of people who succumbed to the virus continues to be 25. The bulletin said 16 people were cured or discharged from hospital after recovery.

With this, the number of people discharged from hospitals has gone up to 307, he said..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Telangana reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, tally 990

With seven new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, Telanganas tally of positive coronavirus cases rises to 990, said the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana. The tally includes 658 patients who are active coronavirus ca...

811 new coronavirus cases in Maha, highest one-day increase

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 811 new coronavirus patients -- the highest single day increase -- which took the total number of cases in the state to 7,628. The death toll also increased to 323 with 22 COVID-19 patients dying in the sta...

MHA relaxation orders not applicable for Pune: police

The orders issued by the UnionMinistry of Home Affairs MHA for relaxation of lockdown willnot be applicable for Pune city, Joint Commissioner of PoliceRavindra Shisve said on SaturdayThe MHA had clarified that relaxation orders were notappl...

Redskins trade OT Williams to 49ers

The Washington Redskins traded disgruntled seven-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday for a pair of draft picks. Washington received a fifth-round draft pick to use Saturday on the final day o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020