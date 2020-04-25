Punjab reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, tally 308
With 10 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, Punjab's tally of positive coronavirus cases stands at 308, said the Punjab government in a bulletin.ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 25-04-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 22:46 IST
With 10 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, Punjab's tally of positive coronavirus cases stands at 308, said the Punjab government in a bulletin. The tally is inclusive of active cases which stands at 219. A total of 72 patients have been cured of the disease while 17 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus.
According to the bulletin, one patient is currently in critical care and on ventilator support. With 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 56 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 24,942, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.
The total cases are inclusive of 5,209 cured and discharged patients, one migrated and 779 deaths. At present, there are 18,953 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- COVID
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh suggests extension of national lockdown during PM's interaction with CMs.
Punjab CM suggests extension of national lockdown by at least fortnight
Coronavirus positive cases reach 50 in Punjab's Mohali
Punjab CM suggests extension of national lockdown at PM's video conference
Punjab govt facilitates return of 825 foreign nationals stranded due to lockdown