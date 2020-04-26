Left Menu
7 more test COVID-19 positive in Haryana, cases near 300

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-04-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 15:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Haryana reported seven new cases of COVID-19, pushing total to 294 on Sunday, a state health department bulletin said. Four fresh cases were reported from Panipat while Hisar and Sonipat recorded two and one cases, respectively, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

Nuh with 57 novel coronavirus cases, followed by Gurgaon (51), Faridabad (43), Palwal (34), Sonipat (20) and Panchkula (18) are among the worst affected. Among the total cases in Haryana are 24 foreigners -- from Italy, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia -- and 64 people from other states of India, the bulletin said.

According to it, 192 people have been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the infection, leaving 99 active cases in the state. Haryana has recorded three coronavirus-related deaths. As on Sunday, the state has a recovery rate of 65.30 percent, the fatality rate of 1.02 percent, COVID-19 positive rate of 1.55 percent (proportion of positive cases to total tests conducted), the doubling rate of cases is 18 days, while tests per million being conducted are 824, the bulletin said.

As many as 20,885 samples have been tested so far, out of which 18,581 have tested negative. The reports of 2,010 samples are awaited. Among the foreign nationals who tested positive, 14 were Italian tourists and later 13 of them were discharged while one elderly woman in the group passed away recently even though she had recovered from COVID-19.

The other 10 foreign nationals found positive are from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia, according to the bulletin.

