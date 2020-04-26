Left Menu
2 more fatalities take UP's COVID-19 death toll to 29; total cases 1,843

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 18:53 IST
2 more fatalities take UP's COVID-19 death toll to 29; total cases 1,843

Two more fatalities and 50 new coronavirus cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, taking the death toll in the state to 29 and the total number of cases to 1,843, a senior official said. Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said coronavirus infection has been reported in 58 of the state's 75 districts and the number of active cases stands at 1,525.

"Of the total 1,843 cases reported in the state so far, 289 people have been cured of the disease and discharged, while 29 patients have died," he said, adding, "Most of the COVID-19 deaths are attributed to co-morbidity or old age." In Firozabad, city Mayor Nutan Rathore and 24 people have tested negative for the virus. Still, they have been put in home-quarantine as a precautionary measure, chief medical superintendent of the district hospital Dr Alok Sharma said. A doctor and his wife tested positive for coronavirus in Jalaun district, but the couple's son and daughter have tested negative, District Magistrate Mannan Akhtar said.

"On April 25, a doctor posted at district hospital in Orai, the headquarter of Jalaun district, tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequently, samples of his family members were also taken. His wife tested positive, while his son and duaghter tested negative," the district magistrate said..

